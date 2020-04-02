B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

People who receive income assistance and disability assistance payments in B.C. and don’t qualify for federal emergency aid will receive an additional $300 for the next three months, starting with cheques being issued April 22.

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announced April 2 that the additional assistance will not require an application for people who receive the payments who is not eligible for emergency federal support programs.

The B.C. “crisis supplement” also applies to low-income seniors who receive the B.C. Seniors Supplement. That payment, which has been $49 a month, will increase to $300 for April, May and June, Simpson said.

For those eligible for Employment Insurance benefits, including Ottawa’s new $2,000 Canada Emergency Response Benefit, those payments will be exempt from B.C. social assistance income limits for April, May and June.

