B.C. announces $10.5M for small businesses impacted by vandalism

Owners can apply for up to $2K for cost of repairs or up to $1K for prevention

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. The provincial government has announced up to $10.5 million for small businesses to apply for grants for repairs for vandalism or prevention. The announcement was in Chinatown on Wednesday (July 26, 2023) which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Small businesses in B.C. will soon be able to apply for grants for vandalism repairs and prevention.

Jobs and Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey announced up to $10.5 million to give small business the relief from the cost of vandalism. Bailey made the announcement in Vancouver’s Chinatown Wednesday (July 26), which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years.

Chinatown BBQ owner Carol Lee said that as one of the many businesses owners in Chinatown, this is a welcome relief.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of enthusiasm in the neighbourhood.”

READ MORE: Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

She added that repair costs impact a business’ bottom line and while this might not address the root problems of crime, it will alleviate the economic impact.

Business owners will be able to apply to up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs or $1,000 for vandalism prevention. It will begin in the fall and will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. Information on how to apply will be available in the coming months.

Broken glass and graffiti cleaning are eligible under the vandalism repairs criteria and security cameras or gates are eligible for prevention funding.

B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO Fiona Famulak said many businesses have seen increased costs for vandalism, noting the myriad of complex issues communities are facing these days.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentProvincial GovernmentSmall Business