Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Funding will enable services to continue until March 31, 2023

The province has announced $4.2 million in funding for low-cost or free counselling options in communities across B.C.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said that the money will go to 49 already existing community counselling organizations, with a focus on rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The funding will allow those organizations to continue low-cost or free counselling until March 31, 2023.

“Community counselling recognizes the ways that housing food security, employment, migration, history, language, all affect a person’s mental health,” Malcolmson said during the funding announcement Thursday (Jan. 27). “We know that counsellors and these organizations connect people together with those services and supports that includes housing, employment, insurance, addiction treatment, even coming to appointments with them.”

Malcolmson said that previous community counselling funding has given nearly 25,000 people access to counselling services, with some organizations seeing a 20 per cent increase in clients coming in.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Previous story
Bodies of family from India trying to cross into U.S. by foot identified
Next story
Engine fire on board B.C. school boat off Vancouver Island; students, crew safe

Just Posted

RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, instead immediately call the police if they see him.(RCMP Photo)
Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Maria Ayre sends a backhand shot on net during the Northern Capitals game against the Fraser Valley Rush. The game was planned to take place outdoors, but had to be moved indoors in Fort St. James due to high temperatures. (Aman Parhar Photo - Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Cougars, Northern Capitals play in Fort St. James

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James resident likes being informed by attending local government meetings

Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young Nordics compete in Teck Northern Cup Race