B.C. Appeal Court rules lottery winner must be paid back $600,000 loan

Enone Rosas won $4.1 million in a lottery in 2007 and loaned a portion to a friend

A dispute over whether $600,000 was a loan or a gift from a lottery winner has been settled by the British Columbia Court of Appeal in favour of the gambler.

Enone Rosas won $4.1 million in a lottery in 2007 and loaned the $600,000 to her friend Hermenisabel Toca so she could buy a home.

A lower court judge had determined the loan was to be paid back without interest in a year, but Rosas didn’t sue for seven years and the B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled the time limit had run out to force the money’s return.

But that verdict was overturned in a unanimous decision posted Wednesday from the three appeal judges who ruled that every time Toca told Rosas she would pay her back next year, that extended the time for repaying.

Toca stopped asking for the extensions in 2013, which the court says was well within the six-year limit of filing legal action.

Writing for the panel, Chief Justice Robert Bauman said in the ruling that when parties vary terms, that change should be enforceable and he ordered Toca to repay the money, plus interest.

“It has been famously said that ‘hard cases make bad law.’ Sometimes, however, hard cases make new law,” Bauman said in the ruling. “Or, at least, they very much encourage the court to do so lest we give credence to Mr. Bumble’s lament in Oliver Twist: ‘If the law supposes that … the law is a ass.’ “

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky
Next story
Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

50 new fires sparked in B.C. after lightning strikes across province

Similar conditions seen at the beginning of 2017 wildfire season

B.C. woman graduates high school at age 92

Nanaimo’s Joan Deebank the oldest high school graduate ever in B.C., as far as ministry can confirm

B.C. Appeal Court rules lottery winner must be paid back $600,000 loan

Enone Rosas won $4.1 million in a lottery in 2007 and loaned a portion to a friend

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Most Read