Hudson Pollner tries out the slide at Playland Daycare in Sooke. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

B.C. boosts funding to help communities buy land for daycares

NDP’s $10-a-day childcare plan is being tested until next March at 53 facilities

The B.C. government is increasing the amount of money municipalities can receive to buy land for child-care centres in a bid to open up more licensed spaces.

Under the changes, municipalities and regional districts can apply for up to $4 million, an increase of $3 million from the previous cap on funding applications.

Katrine Conroy, the minister of children and family development, says local governments have asked for help to create child-care spaces to help attract employers and boost their economies.

The province says Osoyoos received $900,000 under the program last year to create 18 new licensed child-care spaces at a centre in the community.

In last spring’s budget, the province allocated $1.3 billion to be spent over three years on its child-care program.

The NDP promised in the last election campaign to provide $10-a-day child care, which is being tested until next March at 53 facilities across B.C.

The Canadian Press

Most Read