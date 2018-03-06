B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

A Saanich chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults has once again lost the right to practice.

Dr. Michael Buna remains suspended from the College of Chiropractors Of British Columbia (CCBC) as the body completes the investigation into a complaint against him.

The college said on its website that based on the available information, the panel ordering Buna’s suspension was satisfied that there was a real risk to the public and that ordering a suspension was appropriate.

The college said in a notice announcing Buna’s suspension that “the allegations made in the complaint remain unproven.”

In December 2007, a B.C. court handed Buna a conditional sentence of nine months served out in the community after having found him guilty of five counts of sexual assaults, a figure later reduced to three.

The ruling judge did not order Buna be added to the national sex-offender registry, noting that Buna had a low risk to re-offend and no prior criminal record.

While the college suspended Buna, it eventually permitted him to resume his practice, albeit under supervision when treating female clients.

According to his website, Buna graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1984.

The Saanich News contacted Dr. Buna by phone at his Quadra Street office, but was refused comment.

