B.C. chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

Mark Foullong urged the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia to maintain “medical freedom of choice”

Chiropractors across B.C. voted for their professional regulator to “take a stand” against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The motion, penned by Kelowna chiropractor Mark Foullong, urged the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia (CCBC) to maintain the right to medical freedom of choice for all chiropractors and their patients in B.C.

“Be it resolved that CCBC registrants and chiropractic patients in BC maintain the right to choose medical privacy and have honoured their medical privacy, and further their right to choose whether or not to engage in health/medical procedures free of coercion, manipulation or mandates,” read the motion.

This comes after the province announced that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will soon be expanded to include doctors, dentists and other professionals working in private practices. The Ministry of Health is working with professional colleges to implement the measure, according to Minister Adrian Dix at a press conference on Nov. 5.

B.C.’s existing vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which took effect on Oct. 26, previously did not cover those working in private practices or those who don’t work in a hospital or healthcare facility.

A date requiring health practitioners to be vaccinated has not been set by the province.

