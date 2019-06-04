A Pride flag hanging from the Ladner United Church was vandalized Sunday. (Ladner United Church)

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

A Ladner church is upset but vowing not to back down after their Pride flag was vandalized Sunday.

On their Facebook page, the Ladner United Church said they were “disappointed and frustrated to share that our #Pride flag at Ladner United Church was intentionally vandalized last night.”

The flag was vandalized on the first ever nation United Church of Canada Pride Sunday.

“Our Pride flag was defaced Sunday night by spray paint,” Ladner United Church chair Ryan Hall said in a video.

Hall said he was “shocked” when he found out about the vandalism.

“I didn’t think something like that would happen in this community,” said Hall, who moved to Ladner three years ago.

Hall said that while the police investigate, the flag will remain up at the church. He put up the video so people knew this “was not what we want. This was a criminal act.”

“Everyone here is accepted and is welcome.”

READ ALSO: White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada
Next story
Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

Just Posted

High school student organizes cultural event to boost awareness about indigenous traditions

Jacob Bird is a grade 11 student at Fort St. James Secondary School

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Most Read