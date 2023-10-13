B.C. city backs off from pulling tax support from non-profit over homeless

Campbell River Art Gallery taxes to be ‘covered’ in return for development of positive relationship

In a room packed with Campbell River Art Gallery supporters — many in traditional First Nations dress — Campbell River city council backed down from what some were calling an attempt to punish the non-profit operation for its support of the homeless.

However, it was not immediately clear how the city plans to proceed with public financial support for the gallery, or how the city’s similarly targeted overdose prevention site fits into plans moving forward.

At a council meeting Thursday, Mayor Kermit Dahl explained to the gallery, somewhat cryptically, that, “we’re gonna work with your chair, starting tomorrow to get your taxes covered. We’re gonna work on an agreement with your chair.

“Everyone else (receiving permissive tax exemptions) has returned back to 100 per cent. And the Campbell River Art Gallery’s chair is committed to working with city staff and council to build back a positive relationship. And when that happens, they’ll be rewarded.”

Campbell River’s permissive tax exemption bylaw is designed to support local community organizations that enhance the quality of life in Campbell River through tax breaks.

Council had come under fire for its plan to remove PTEs from the art gallery and the overdose prevention site, describing them as “poor neighbours” that have an “extreme detrimental effect on businesses and visitations downtown” for their permissive policies and practices regarding the city’s unhoused.

The plan generated a flurry of letters to the city from art gallery supporters and even a rebuke from provincial housing minister Ravi Kahlon.

Council was due to pass exemption removals at its Oct. 12 general city council meeting but met with CRAG chair Denise Mitchell prior to the meeting. During the meeting, council rescinded an amendment that would have reduced all 100 per cent PTEs to 90 per cent and any PTEs less than 100 per cent by a similar prorated amount. Previous PTE rates were restored.

And at the same meeting, the removal of the PTE for the Campbell River Art Gallery was acknowledged and council committed to working with the organization on a “productive solution and path forward, which could see the 2024 property taxes funded through Council Contingency,” a statement from the city issued following the meeting says.

The city statement also says, “council acknowledged the residents and community groups in attendance and those that reached out, and thanked them for sharing their feedback and for allowing council to listen and determine a productive solution.”

