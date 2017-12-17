B.C. concert promoter bans Nazi symbols at shows

A Vancouver concert promoter has announced a zero tolerance policy against hate speech at her shows after a man was witnessed making a Nazi salute.

Nikki Gould with Journeyman Productions says when she was alerted about the man making the gesture at a Dec. 8 heavy metal show at Pub 340, she asked him to leave the venue.

She says he ignored her request and she alerted a bartender who had security escort the man out.

The incident didn’t escalate and Journeyman Productions later posted on its Facebook page that it was implementing a zero-tolerance policy for anyone making Nazi gestures or wearing Nazi or racist symbols at future shows.

“We also can’t believe we have to say this, but we want to make it 100% clear in writing that there are no “Seig Heils” allowed in the pit,” the post reads.

In response, one commentor said: “Keep it to yourself; political stances have no place at a metal show imo [in my opinion]”

While most commented agreeing and applauding on the statement, Gould says a few people have commented that the rule restricts freedom of speech.

But she says people attending concerts should feel safe and be free from racist and discriminatory remarks or symbols.

“I believe we should have a stronger stance against it because sometimes it is kind of brushed over or people don’t want confrontation or fights to happen and I get that, but it’s not something that belongs in the community,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.