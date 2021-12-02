Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Hospitalization declining, 5 more deaths recorded

B.C. public health teams have recorded another 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Dec. 2, with five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 2,345 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 284 people in hospital as of Thursday, down from 301 from Wednesday’s total, and 97 people in intensive care, down by one. There are a total of 3,020 active cases province-wide, most of them recovering at home in self-isolation.

more to come…

