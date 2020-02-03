Adrian Cook’s five kids, here picture taking a bus, are the subject of a legal battle between the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the single dad. (5 Kids 1 Condo)

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

A Vancouver dad who has spent years fighting the province on whether his kids can take the bus alone is appealing a Supreme Court upholding of that decision.

Adrian Crook, who runs the blog 5 Kids 1 Condo, lost his B.C Supreme Court petition to reverse the Ministry of Children and Family Development’s decision this fall.

The issue started when the ministry told Crook, a single father of five, that his four school-aged children could not ride the bus unsupervised in fall 2017. The children ranged in age from 10 to five at the time of the intervention.

Crook began his Charter challenge in 2018 on the basis that the ministry’s decision infringed on his right to make decisions as a parent. His challenge followed a May 2018 letter from the ministry that laid out the safety risks they believe riding the bus solo posed to the children.

Those risks “led [the ministry] to conclude that the bus-riding arrangement was unsafe and that the children required adult supervision,” the letter, posted to Crook’s blog, noted.

In his November decision, Justice Stephen Kelleher said Crook’s right were not infringed upon and that the ministry took care to minimize its effects.

The ministry “infringed on the parents’ liberty interest but in a way that accorded with principles of fundamental justice,” Kelleher said, noting that the May 2018 letter was “reasonable.”

Crook said the judge failed to consider that although the ministry’s decision was reasonable, it went above and beyond the Child, Family and Community Service Act, which governs its actions.

“Justice Kelleher failed to address the statutory limits granted under the CFCSA, and failed to consider that the Ministry had no statutory ability or power to make the decision it did,” Crook wrote.

“This is why my attorneys and I now feel we have an even stronger case on appeal than we did originally.”

A GoFundMe started by Crook to pay for his appeal reached $1,200 of its $9,000 goal by Monday morning. Crook said the original Charter challenge cost him $45,000 and the appeal was expected to cost $15,000.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for comment.

READ MORE: Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community
Next story
Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

Just Posted

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

New trial ordered in ‘brutal’ murder of Fribjon Bjornson

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors

UPDATED: Indigenous protesters arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Nak’azdli and UNBC form partnership to preserve inter-generational stories

“Stories can empower. Stories can bring people together. Stories can be instructive,”… Continue reading

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Most Read