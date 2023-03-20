B.C. doctor facing second charge of sexual assault

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is facing two charges of sexual assault, one for an alleged incident involving a patient at his Surrey practice reported in July of 2022, the other for a similar allegation involving a patient at his clinic’s former Delta location that occurred between July and October of 2019. (Surrey RCMP/submitted photo)

A physician charged with sexual assault in Surrey is now facing another such charge in Delta.

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, 54, was charged on Thursday (March 16) relating to an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2019 at his practice, Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, then located at 103 – 8425 120th St. in Delta but which moved to 6638 152A St. in Surrey in October of 2021.

Police have received at least four complaints to date from former patients accusing Bamgbade of sexually assaulting them while they received treatment at his clinic, two of which have resulted in charges.

On Sept. 13, 2022, Bamgbade was charged with one count of sexual assault relating to a Surrey RCMP investigation into a report received from a female patient on July 18.

Bamgbade later turned himself in to the Surrey courthouse, where a judge released him on conditions including that he not be alone in a examination room with a female patient, that examinations of female patients be “in the immediate and continuous physical presence” of an adult female chaperone, and that notice of these conditions be posted in his office and each of his exam rooms.

Bamgbade was scheduled to appear in court on Monday (March 20) in relation to the Surrey charge, where he was expected to address the new charge relating to the DPD’s investigation.

According to a press release issued Monday morning, Delta police began investigating Bamgbade in August of 2020 following a complaint of sexual assault by a patient.

Investigators recommended a charge of sexual assault against Bamgbade in May of 2021, however Crown counsel declined to approve the charge as the threshold of “substantial likelihood of conviction” could not be met.

After charges were announced in the Surrey case, DPD investigators attempted to cultivate additional evidence and resubmit the 2020 complaint, but the incident still did not reach the level of charge approval.

However, news of the charge in Surrey led to two new complainants contacting the DPD with allegations they had also been sexually assaulted while receiving treatment from Bamgbade.

The DPD’s Sexual Offence Section opened two new investigations, and officers were able to find enough evidence in one to recommend charges relating to incidents that occurred between July 16 and Oct. 21, 2019.

Police say evidence collected in the other investigation was not enough to meet the threshold need to recommend charges.



