B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

An Abbotsford driver was ticketed earlier this week for travelling 102 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place on Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m., when traffic officers were doing enforcement outside of Aberdeen Elementary at 2975 Bradner Rd.

Here’s the clincher: The speeder, a woman in her 40s, was clocked as children were leaving school and several school buses were in the immediate area.

The driver was ticketed $483 and had her van impounded for seven days.

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted about the incident and provided a link to an article on the ICBC website, which states that, every year, 380 children in B.C. are injured in crashes while walking or cycling, and six are killed.

In school and playground zones, 86 children are injured every year, according to the article.

Last year, 7,900 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones.

The article also provides a tip sheet for parents to review with their children.

Stop of the Day

Wed: As children were leaving school, #TrafficEnforcement officers stopped a van travelling 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone. Dri ticketed $483 & veg impounded 7 days. SLOW DOWN & help keep our streets safe! School zone/ parent tips: https://t.co/p1E0KkRcwn — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 31, 2019

RELATED: Serial speeder clocked going 138 km/hr in 90 zone