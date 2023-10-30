Early childhood educators will see their median hourly wages rise by $2 to $28, starting Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo courtesy of SD73)

Early childhood educators will see their median hourly wages rise by $2 to $28, starting Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo courtesy of SD73)

B.C. early childhood educators get $2 New Year’s hourly pay lift

Increase raises the median hourly wage for ECEs to approximately $28

Early childhood educators will see their hourly wages go up by $2 on Jan. 1.

The increase tops up an earlier increase of $4 per hour and will raise the median hourly wage for ECEs to approximately $28.

Minister of State for Child Care Grace Lore and Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the increase at a joint news conference in Greater Victoria.

“ECEs play a vital role in children’s early development and are critical for families and our economy, and we are taking steps to ensure their compensation continues to grow,” Lore said.

RELATED: B.C. expands bursary program to attract early childhood educators

ECEs who hold an infant toddler educator or special needs educator certification can apply for another pay bump of $2,000 per year. ECEs who hold both certificates will be eligible to receive $3,000 per year.

“If we are to succeed in building an early learning and child care system for families across the country, we need a dedicated, well-compensated and valued early childhood workforce,” Sudds said.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentChildcarefederal government

Previous story
Sailing time temporarily extended on some Victoria to Vancouver ferries
Next story
Thousands turn out for B.C. vote on Sikh independence

Just Posted

The Murray Ridge Nordic Trails after a fresh grooming during the 2022-23 winter season. (Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society photo)
Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society to host work bee, prep for snow

A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)
Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

District of Fort St. James council includes Coun. Kris Nielson, from left, Coun. Jennifer Howell, Mayor Martin Elphee, Coun. Judith Friessen, and Coun. Corbett Boschman. (District of Fort St. James website photo)
Fort St. James District council receive draft of Official Community Plan

Steve O’Hara of Gibraltar Mine and event MC, from left, stands with Sean Rapai, Chu Cho Environmental , Louella Ramirez, Centerra Gold, Wesley Chingee, Centerra Gold, Vincent Chingee. Centerra Gold) and Tim Antill, EMLI, to hand over the Metal Mining Category Award for work done reclaiming an area of the mine. (B.C Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation photo)
Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental receive mine reclamation award