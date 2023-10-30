B.C. early childhood educators get $2 New Year’s hourly pay lift

Early childhood educators will see their median hourly wages rise by $2 to $28, starting Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo courtesy of SD73)

Early childhood educators will see their hourly wages go up by $2 on Jan. 1.

The increase tops up an earlier increase of $4 per hour and will raise the median hourly wage for ECEs to approximately $28.

Minister of State for Child Care Grace Lore and Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the increase at a joint news conference in Greater Victoria.

“ECEs play a vital role in children’s early development and are critical for families and our economy, and we are taking steps to ensure their compensation continues to grow,” Lore said.

ECEs who hold an infant toddler educator or special needs educator certification can apply for another pay bump of $2,000 per year. ECEs who hold both certificates will be eligible to receive $3,000 per year.

“If we are to succeed in building an early learning and child care system for families across the country, we need a dedicated, well-compensated and valued early childhood workforce,” Sudds said.

More to come…

