B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings

Growing Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey, Kelowna, Langford areas targeted

British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.

The commission says the proposed ridings would be in “areas of rapid population growth,” specifically Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey and Kelowna, along with Langford on Vancouver Island.

A statement from Justice Nitya Iyer, chair of the commission, says the recommendation is a response to B.C.’s population growing by more than 300,000 people over the last five years.

Iyer says members of the commission travelled throughout the province for input on electoral boundaries, holding 50 public meetings in 43 communities and receiving more than 1,300 submissions before they began deliberating.

The report also recommends adjustments to the boundaries of 71 electoral districts based on geographic, demographic and other considerations.

A final round of public consultations is now underway and set to close November 22, and the commission says it will consider amending its recommendations based on public input before releasing its final report next April.

The Legislative Assembly will then decide whether to accept all, some or none of the commission’s recommendations.

The full report is available for viewing here.

