Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. expands eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests to people over 30

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days

People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia.

The province expanded eligibility Monday for the rapid antigen tests, which are intended for future use in case of illness and should not be picked up by anyone with symptoms of an active infection.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days by showing their personal health number.

If others are picking up a kit on another person’s behalf, they should present the person’s name, personal health number and date of birth.

As of Monday, there were 271 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.

Eight more deaths have been reported over three days for a death toll in B.C. of 2,974.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
Next story
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Just Posted

Houston and Vanderhoof faced off for the gold medal on Monday at the Vanderhoof Arena. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)
Houston wins gold at U15 championship with 4-0 win over Vanderhoof

B.C. agriculture minister Lana Popham. (Submitted photo)
B.C. says global and market inflation impacting farmers and ranchers

Eleanor Nooski (left) and Tanya Stump at Lejac on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)
Nadleh Whut’en delegates prepare for Vatican visit to push for residential school archives

Fort St. James painter Pat Gauthier is raising money to support Ukrainians through the sale of her artwork. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James artists support Ukrainians through artwork fundraiser