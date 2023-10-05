B.C. expands off-limit areas of drug decrim pilot to include bus stops, parks

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth Thursday tabled legislation that excludes sport fields, beaches, parks, outdoor recreation spaces, public entrances and bus stops from the current decriminalization trial unfolding in the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

The provincial government is refining where decriminalization of personal drug possession will and won’t be allowed, roughly eight months since the pilot began.

On Thursday (Oct. 5), Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth tabled the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act in response to concerns among municipality leaders and others around the province’s trial ammendment to be exempt from illicit drug laws in the country.

Similar to regulations for smoking, cannabis and alcohol use, drug us will not be allowed to be used at: sport fields, beaches, parks, outdoor recreation spaces, public entrances and bus stops.

The decriminalization trial is part and parcel of a policy package to deal with the toxic drug crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 12,500 British Columbians since April 2016.

The trial — which exempts possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2026 from criminal penalties — started in late January. At the time, schools were deemed off-limits to this pilot.

New measures in effect since Sept. 18 expanded the exclusion zone to playgrounds, spray and wading pools, as well as skate parks.

Farnworth said the act establishes clear, province-wide standards and what he called a “progressive framework” to enforcement.

If police officers have reasonable grounds to believe that individuals are consuming illegal substances in the newly excluded areas, police officers “may direct” those individuals to cease consumption or leave the area for another appropriate areas, such as overdose prevention or supervised consumption sites.

Police may immediately seize, remove and destroy any illegal substances found on those who do not comply with such orders.

Farnworth said the legislation supports decriminalization, “because we know drug use is a public health matter, not a criminal justice issue.”

The legislation stems from public feedback.

“We want people to be able to come forward for help and not fear arrest for struggling with addiction, and we also recognize that places where children and families gather are not places where people should be using drugs,” Farnworth said. “The legislation introduced today reflects that.”

More to come…

