British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

B.C. has recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 infection, including an outbreak of 13 confirmed cases on Haida Gwaii.

“Of the 13 people who have tested positive, one has recovered and 12 are active cases,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement July 24. “At this time the cases are all local residents. While the initial source of transmission is still being investigated, the cases are all epidemiologically linked. Some are related to residents who had recently travelled off island, and others are from exposure to known cases.”

With daily cases having jumped to near 30 in the past week, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that a clothing store in Kelowna has been added to prevention measures in the Okanagan, where parties and gatherings have caused the region’s case count to go up.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride
Next story
B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Just Posted

Smithers RCMP seek missing man from Yukon

Roy Pawluk has medical conditions and has not been seen since noon, July 23

8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

Fort St. James chicken races move online

The “world class chicken races” in northern B.C. can now be watched on the national historic site’s Facebook Page.

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

Most Read