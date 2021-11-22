Rhonda Caron posted the following photos to Princeton BC & Area Issues Facebook page of the current flooding situation.

B.C. Floods: Canfor donates over $100K to support relief efforts

Canfor has donated $125,000 to Canadian Red Cross to support flood relief efforts in British Columbia.

In a Nov. 18 release, the company said they are donating money to the Canadian Red Cross’ British Columbia Flood and Extreme Weather Appeal to support their response efforts.

“Our thoughts are with all British Columbians who have been impacted by the extreme flooding and mudslides in recent days. We are pleased to support the extraordinary work of the Red Cross as they provide flood relief support. On behalf of Canfor, we also want to thank all the of the first responders, volunteers and individuals providing assistance to those in need throughout the province,” Don Kayne, president and CEO of Canfor said.

