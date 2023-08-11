One of the four homes destroyed in the fire in Surrey Wednesday (Aug. 9). (Photo: Anna Burns)

One of the four homes destroyed in the fire in Surrey Wednesday (Aug. 9). (Photo: Anna Burns)

B.C. girl dashes to warn neighbours about fire that displaced more than 20

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze

Twelve-year-old Surrey resident Mia Carle sprang into action when she saw her neighbours’ homes starting to catch fire Wednesday (Aug 9).

The suspected garage fire started around 6 p.m. and quickly spread to neighbouring homes, according to Surrey Fire deputy fire chief Shelley Morris.

Mia and her mom, Laura Carle, were at their local park in the 19200 block of 73 Avenue when they first saw the flames. Mia dashed to warn her neighbours while Laura, called 9-1-1.

Mia knocked on every door on the block. Laura told the Now-Leader that Mia helped an older person out of their home.

One man initially did not believe Mia when she warned him about the fire. After bringing him outside to show him, he saw the danger and quickly went back inside to get his family.

No injuries were reported after four houses went up in flames.

Mia ran home to get some medical masks for people with asthma.

Throughout the evening, she checked to make sure all of the displaced individuals had a place to go.

“I was very surprised and very proud of her,” Laura said. She was not scared to go and help her neighbours, Laura recalled.

More than 30 Surrey firefighters battled to gain control of the three-alarm fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue, according to Morris. More than 20 people are unable to return to their homes due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. The fire inspector is planning to visit the scene Thursday (Aug. 10).

RELATED: 20+ people displaced; fire destroys 4 Surrey homes


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At least 55 people died on Maui, residents had little warning of wildfire
Next story
4 horses dead in 3 weeks at Vancouver racecourse

Just Posted

Elections BC has penalized four candidates from Vanderhoof who contested for the 2022 general elections. (Elections BC)
Election BC penalizes several 2022 general elections candidates from Vanderhoof

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?