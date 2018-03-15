The Mountain Retreat Hotel & Suites in Squamish is owned by Coastal Hospitality. Google Maps

B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

The Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) is denying any responsibility for $200,000 in alleged damages to a Squamish hotel.

In January, Coastal Hospitality filed a lawsuit against the association claiming players aged 10 and younger from its Atom A3 Hawks had damaged an ice machine and ruptured a water line at its Mountain Retreat Hotel & Suites. The alleged incident occurred in February 2016.

Coastal claimed that players were unsupervised when one or more players ruptured the water line, which then leaked into the hallway and down an elevator shaft – supposedly causing more than $200,000 in damages and lost business.

In a response filed in the Supreme Court of B.C. in late February, the AMHA and coach James Young confirm that the Hawks were staying at the Mountain Retreat during a tournament from Feb. 5 to 8, 2016 – but they point out that there were many other people staying there at that time, including other sports teams.

The response goes on to deny that the water line rupture occurred the way Coastal claims. They say the Hawks players played no part in the damage. But even if the Hawks players did cause the alleged damage, the AMHA claims it would have been after their tournament when the children were supposed to be under the supervision of their parents.

The AMHA goes on to say that even if the incident occurred as Coastal claims, it was the hotel’s fault – due to lack of maintenance and inspections – and that the hotel did not suffer the $200,000 in damages it claims.

