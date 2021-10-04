B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. issues first tickets for not checking COVID-19 vaccine cards

3 fines of $2,300 assessed, more coming, minister says

B.C. public safety and police have assessed three fines to bars and restaurants for not checking customers’ COVID-19 vaccine status, and more enforcement is coming, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says.

“I’m aware that there are those who think the rules don’t apply to them,” Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “The reality is that most restaurants and establishments are following rules.”

When a complaint comes in to local government staff that businesses aren’t complying, they have a system to follow that starts with education and can lead to $2,300 fines.

“When there is a complaint, they are able to forward those complaints the appropriate authorities, where they are collected and looked at by an interagency body within my ministry that comprises not just the ministry WorkSafeBC., but liquor and cannabis inspectors and others,” Farnworth said Oct. 4. “They assess the complaint and do an investigation. and they can decide on the appropriate level of enforcement. Enforcement for establishments or restaurants could be a $2,300 or loss of the liquor licence, or potentially the business licence.”

RELATED: B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 in street populations

RELATED: Masks mandatory for youngest students as of today

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 spread in street populations
Next story
Alberta reports slight drop in critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Just Posted

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Vanderhoof top doctor urges residents to take the vaccine

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Granisle. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Photographer sustains serious injuries from grizzly bear attack near Granisle

Orange t-shirts hang infront of W.L. McLeod Elementary school in Vanderhoof. This project was undertaken to honour the first day of National Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. (Submitted photo)
Photos: Vanderhoof elementary school students honour National Day of Truth and Reconciliation