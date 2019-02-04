B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Victoria isn’t missing out on the Island-wide cold snap, not even at the Legislature.
The fountain at the front steps of the B.C. Legislature crystallized into a sputtering icicle display Monday morning, giving promise of a cold day.
Brisk morning in #yyj pic.twitter.com/olumWZqB6M
— Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) February 4, 2019
On Monday morning the temperature in Victoria was -4.8 C, but felt more like -12 with windchill, with light flurries.
The cold isn’t set to stop anytime soon. Environment Canada forecasts a chance of more flurries for Monday night and Tuesday morning in Greater Victoria, with a high of 0 C and overnight temperatures -5 C. A chance of flurries are predicted until Friday.
