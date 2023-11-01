Saskatoon’s Provincial Courthouse. (Google Streetview)

Saskatoon’s Provincial Courthouse. (Google Streetview)

B.C. man arrested for Saskatoon murder 17 years ago

Albert P. Workman has been charged with second-degree murder for the 2006 incident

A Penticton man is one of two arrested in connection to a Saskatoon murder from 17 years ago.

On Oct. 31, the Saskatoon Police Service announced the arrest of a 48-year-old from Penticton and a 45-year-old from Saskatoon in relation to the homicide of Darren Greschuk.

The man from Penticton was arrested in collaboration with local RCMP before being taken to Saskatoon, where he had his first court appearance on Oct. 31.

Albert P. Workman has been charged with second-degree murder, while the man from Saskatoon, Bradley Carl Mann, was charged with manslaughter.

On July 8, 2006, Greschuk called 911 at around 4 a.m. after being shot while in his own home. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries on July 23.

Greschuk told the police that he and his wife had been sleeping in their home when a man with a gun entered and demanded money. His wife managed to escape and hide until police arrived.

At the time, the suspect was believed to have escaped on foot or by bicycle.

READ ALSO: Kelowna courts hear man found dead, genitals removed

murder trialPentictonSaskatoon

Previous story
Brothers Keepers gang member pleads guilty to B.C. drug activity
Next story
Forest permits, penalties, prescribed burns targeted in new B.C. legislation

Just Posted

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members

Junior firefighters with the Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department stand on the shores of Stuart Lake with a fire truck. Aaron McVey, Gabe Ouellete, Carson Wenger, JT Hayter, and Wyatt Olesiuk are all junior members of the department and area also members of the Fort St. James Falcons soccer team. (Photo submitted)
Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department celebrates junior members

UNBC nursing student Kassandra Harrison takes Nicolas Entzminger’s blood pressure during a past Fit Fair at the College of New Caledonia Quesnel Campus. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)
Northern B.C.’s family nurse practitioner teaching gets UNBC boost