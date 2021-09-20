Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

B.C. man faces charges related to 2020 fire in Prince George that killed three

Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death

Charges have been laid in connection with a fire that killed three people at a motel in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say 35-year-old Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and two arson-related offences.

Court documents show he is well known to police and made his first appearance at a court in Williams Lake on Friday, when he was ordered to remain in custody until his next date on Thursday.

Three people died in the fast-moving blaze at the Econo Lodge Motel on July 8, 2020.

Several guests of the downtown motel narrowly escaped when flames broke out just before 9 a.m.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper called the deaths tragic and says officers are proud to have brought a suspect forward to the courts in connection with the fire.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Crime

Previous story
Party leaders cast their ballots in federal election
Next story
VIDEO: Are you voting in today’s federal election?

Just Posted

The administration building of the Hagwilget First Nation Government has been blockaded by band members since July 4. (Thom Barker photo.
Hagwilget council sues former council members, trustees and auditor

The Cottonwood Park campsite was in use by several RVs on Sunday, Sept. 12. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Budget increase approved to complete Cottonwood Park campsite electrification project

A photo of Linda LeFranc who was brutally murdered in Terrace, in Dec.1998. Her murderer Christopher Alexander was given a life sentence, was released on day parole near Prince George on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy Anita Johnston)
Man convicted for 1998 murder in Terrace released on day parole near Prince George

A computer graphic shows the PE LNG to be located in Port Edward which has received its facilities permit on Sept. 13, from the BC Oil and Gas Commission allowing the start of site investigation work for the small scale plant. (Image supplied)
New LNG plant for Port Edward receives permit for the go-ahead