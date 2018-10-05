B.C. man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

Mohammed Begg, 35, is facing six counts related to prostitution and human trafficking and one count of assault

A Coquitlam man formerly living in Delta is facing seven charges in relation to human trafficking and prostitution involving underage girls. Police reached out to the public Friday with the belief their may be more alleged victims.

Mohammed Begg, 35, is facing six counts of prostitution and human trafficking and one count of assault.

The investigation into the alleged prostitution ring started in May 2017, Delta police said in a news release Friday, after a member of the public came forward with the allegations.

Police say the alleged prostitution operation was advertises on social media sites.

Upon a further probe, police said a teen girl believed to be involved was removed and placed in care with the Ministry of Children and Family. Two other alleged victims were identified, with one of those also being underage.

“It appears that women or teen girls were being transported between the Metro Vancouver area and Calgary,” Staff Sgt. Heath Newton said.

Begg made his first court appearance Oct. 3. Police say another individual was also identified, but died due to an unrelated incident prior to charge approval by Crown counsel.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411 or CrimeStoppers.

