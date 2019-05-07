B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

A 21-year-old man is facing four charges in connection with an assault that left a Penticton man with critical injuries. (Western News file photo)

A man with a previous assault conviction is now facing four charges related to an incident late Friday night that left a 28-year-old Penticton man in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit in Kelowna General Hospital.

According to Penticton RCMP Thomas Kruger-Allen, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault and two counts of common assault.

According to Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, there were actually three people allegedly assaulted in the incident; however the other two were not seriously hurt.

Kruger-Allen remains in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is May 29, via video.

Police and ambulance were called to Okanagan Lake Beach about 11:30 p.m. Friday where they discovered a man, identified online as Bradley Eliason, unconscious as a result of a head trauma.

There are reports the victim was allegedly punched and then struck his head on the concrete resulting in the injuries.

A GoFundMe page started by a friend and co-worker of his wife Chelcie Townend, claimed Eliason was attacked when he tried to intervene when some teens on the beach were allegedly being harassed by two men.

Police say their investigation revealed the victim was at a small party on the beach with some other people when the accused assaulted another party goer.

The victim and another man then attempted to intervene.

Eliason reportedly underwent emergency brain surgery to reduce the swelling and bleeding of the brain and remains in a medically-induced coma.

Another lady wrote on the GoFundMe website saying she was the mother of one of the teens at the beach that night, a 15-year-old boy, who she said was hit four times by the same man.

“This is an unfortunate event that has impacted many lives,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in a news release. “The Penticton RCMP are asking that if anyone witnessed the altercations and have not spoken to police, please contact us at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Assault on elderly Okanagan woman now attempted murder charge

Kruger-Allen was one of three young men charged with aggravated assault after incident at the now-closed Mule nightclub in August 2017.

He later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of common assault.

