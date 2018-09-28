BC SPCA constables removed 34 animals in distress from a property near Ladysmith earlier this year. (File image from the BC SPCA)

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

  • Sep. 28, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty after a large number of various animals were found living in filthy conditions earlier this year.

The BC SPCA says they had to remove 34 animals from the Ladysmith property of Kramer Lowe on January 18. The animals included cats, bearded dragons, boa constrictors, turtles, guinea pigs and a variety of small animals.

One of the snakes found on the property, a reticulated python, is listed in the province’s Controlled Alien Species regulation, which prohibits the possession of alien animals who pose a risk to the health and safety of people or the environment, according to a release from the BC SPCA.

“The situation we encountered was very disturbing,” said Const. Tina Heary. “There were rotting dead animals, extremely high levels of ammonia from urine, caked feces, overcrowded cages, murky aquariums and reptiles kept in inadequate enclosures without proper heat sources. Many of the animals also lacked access to proper food or water.”

Lowe pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty and to violating the Wildlife Act.

He will next be in court on Nov. 2 for sentencing where Lowe faces a maximum fine of $75,000, up to two years in jail and a maximum lifetime ban on owning animals.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll
Next story
Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Just Posted

Orange Shirt Day to be commemorated in Fort St. James Sept. 28

All-day event to acknowledge residential schools’ impact and promote reconciliation

Corey Gingrich is running for district council

A family man and lover of the outdoors, there’s a lot he’d like to do as part of the district council

Golf Fore the Cure raises big bucks to fight cancer

Forty six players hit Stuart Lake Golf Club links for great cause

World-Renowned poet kicks off tour in Fort St. James

By Ruth Lloyd On September 20, 2018, the Community Hall Theatre of… Continue reading

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Insurance Bureau calls for changes to revamp B.C. marketplace

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

Most Read