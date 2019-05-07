B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

A gofundme has been set up for a Vernon man with a serious head injury, the circumstances of which are currently unknown.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, Darrell Moulsdale was walking home with some groceries when something happened to him that resulted in a smashed in skull, seizures, bleeding, and a major brain injury.

Some speculate he was attacked, others believe it was caused by a fall. A passerby found him and called for help.

“We are grateful for this kind stranger who pulled over to help. She and a few others are why he is alive right now,” said Pam Fraser Grimm, a friend of Moulsdale. “We have set up a Go Fund Me to help cover costs for him and his family who are trying to get here from Ontario.”

According to Grimm and his Go Fund Me page, Moulsdale does not recall what happened. He moved to Vernon from Kelowna about six months ago to work as a welder. Friends explained that he won’t be returning to work until his head and injuries are healed and hoping his memory and abilities return.

It has been over a week since the incident occurred and friends of Moulsdale said their main goal is to seek witnesses of the incident, which took place on the 2500 block of 32nd Ave. Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to email tntfraser@gmail.com.

“I should really state our hope is for an appeal for anyone who might have seen what happened. We have no idea how he got such a severe head injury,” said Grimm. “Medically, it would be helpful to know if he passed out or was having a seizure prior to falling or did the fall cause the seizure?”

Moulsdale is still currently being treated at the Kelowna General Hospital.

“He is out of life threatening stage but has a long road of recovery ahead. He is struggling with his walking and speech, deaf in his left ear and his vision is impacted. He won’t be able to live independently or return to any kind of work for some time,” said Grimm.

She also noted that the donations from the Go Fund Me will cover his living expenses to keep his home, for travel expenses for his family to come from Ontario, as well as upcoming medical expenses that won’t be covered by benefits.

As of Tuesday, May 7, the Go Fund Me had raised over $2,600 towards their final goal of $6,000.

Anyone interested in donating can visit, gofundme.com/zdefvy-help-darrell-recover.

