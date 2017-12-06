B.C. man stunned to learn he won $ 16.7 million

Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…

Kelowna’s newest millionaire has been identified.

City resident Clifford Britch can say he has won something significant after winning the $16.7 million jackpot on the November 22, 2017 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Britch and his wife remain in a bit of a daze after his habit of buying a ticket each time he visits the mall paid off.

“At first I thought it said $1,600. Then I looked again and I thought, oh wow, I won $16,000,” recalled Britch. “Then the clerk at the kiosk said, ‘you didn’t win $16,000…you won $16 million!’”

The couple say they will share their prize money with their close-knit family, including their children and grandchildren. They also intend to do some travelling and go on a cruise following the Christmas holidays.

“We have a close knit family,” beamed Britch. “With Christmas around the corner, this lottery win is icing on the cake for me.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests
Next story
This flu season nothing to sneeze at

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

Most Read