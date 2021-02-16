A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

A B.C. massage therapist accused of masturbating during an appointment admitted he was using one hand to play Sudoku, Mahjong and The Empire on his cell phone while massaging clients with the other – to help him stay awake.

Trevor Scott of Prince George signed consent agreements with B.C.’s College of Massage Therapists last month. He agreed to a 10-day total suspension from practice, $4,500 in fines, and training on professional ethics and boundaries.

According to public notices on the college’s website, a new condition of his work is permanently leaving his cell phone out of the treatment room.

The college said it considers Scott’s misconduct as “serious” and the disciplinary actions and conditions are necessary to protect patient safety.

In March 2019, a female patient reported that during two sessions Scott was masturbating with one hand while she was lying face-down and receiving massage therapy.

The college then ordered Scott to have a chaperone present during all of his appointments treating females while the complaint was under investigation.

That April, another female patient told the college she looked up during treatment and saw Scott immediately move to conceal his cell phone.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

The college sent an investigator undercover to pose as a patient. The man reported Scott was using his phone with one hand while performing a massage with the other.

“Scott had his cellular phone in his hand for a total of 15 minutes and 24 seconds of the treatment and was using it to play a game similar to Candy Crush,” the college related.

“In using his mobile phone during treatments of patients, Scott was not treating those patients with respect or acting in their best interests and the effectiveness and safety of his treatments may have been compromised,” it concluded.

This isn’t the first time Scott has been suspected of sexual misconduct during professional massage treatments. In 2014, he was accused of masturbating during a massage. The college dismissed the complaint as a result of inconclusive evidence.

Scott has admitted to using his cellphone while providing treatment on several occasions in 2018 and 2019.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19
Next story
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Just Posted

Housing has been one of three factors impacting controlling the spread of COVID-19, said Tl’azt’en Nation councilor Leslie Aslin. “What I’d like to see happen is to get these proper homes built on-reserve and not just thrown up for once and say there you go. (Leslie Aslin photo)
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19

People really need to learn and not be quick to judge First Nations reserves: First Nation councillor

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog investigating after man injured during well-being check in Vanderhoof

Man was found at residence, breaching court ordered conditions

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Paul Lacerte (right) hugs his daughter Raven on the 10th anniversary of the Moose Hide Campaign Day held online Thursday, Feb 11. (Moose Hide Campaign image)
Moose Hide Campaign goes virtual

10th anniversary for campaign seeking to end violence against women, children

Fort St. James secondary school receives food support worth $13,750 from the district amid pandemic.
Breakfast program at FSJSS receives support from the District of Fort St. James

The district received these funds through a grant from the province and FLNRO

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says he plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

Most Read