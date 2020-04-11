Mediate BC has launched a conflict resolution service specifically for issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

Social isolation, increased anxiety and living in closely shared spaces have left some British Columbians entangled in ‘quarantine conflicts’ during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To help, Mediate BC has launched a tailored service, delivering mediation online or by phone to people across the province.

The ‘low-fee’ Quarantine Conflict Resolution Service is for conflicts related directly to quarantine or isolation issues only, such as roommate conflicts about the importance of social distancing, disagreements with older relatives, formulating work-from-home plans with employers and conflicts over the use of shared spaces in cooperative housing, particularly where there are varied health risks among residents.

READ ALSO: Conflict expert explains how to talk to people who aren’t social distancing

“The stress and life changes happening right now create a whole new set of conflicts for us at a time when we are emotionally exhausted and struggling to handle them well without support,” Amanda Semenoff, a quarantine conflict resolution service manager, said in a news release recently.

The confidential, sliding-scale service launched March 24 and is available across B.C. All of the people involved in the conflict must agree to participate in mediation.

READ ALSO: Sooke mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill
Next story
B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

Just Posted

Petition calls government to restrict non-essential travel to B.C.’s north, central coasts

More than 800 have signed the Change.org petition

BC Hydro opens applications for COVID-19 Relief Fund to residential customers

Small business owners will be able to apply to the fund next week.

Northern B.C. charity rolling out COVID-19 relief funds soon

United Way of Northern BC say funding requests are outweighing the amount of donations received.

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Northwest mines lengthen crew rotations in response to COVID-19

Northern Health confident precautions sufficient enough to keep work camps open

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Most Read