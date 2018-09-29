Breastfeeding mothers raise their fingers to show many children they’re breastfeeding at the annual Breastfeeding Challenge Saturday at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. - Carli Berry/Capital News

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Breastfeeding mothers united in Kelowna this morning to end the stigma around feeding their children in public.

Organizer Lisa Ford said the annual event at at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market for the past six years by Kelowna Community Resources.

“It is really is about having the people here to raise awareness,” she said. “It’s important because number one it’s a kickoff to World Breastfeeding Week which is Oct. 1 to 7, and it’s important because women are still not meeting breastfeeding goals.”

“In a world filled with inequity, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. As such, this year’s slogan of World Breastfeeding Week is: “Breastfeeding: The Foundation of Life.” Breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, ensures food security for infants and young children, and thus helps to bring people and nations out of the hunger and poverty cycle. Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is vital to a more sustainable world,” according to a KCR news release said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge aims to end stigma

Around 40 mothers allowed their children to latch on including Laura Haslam with her one-year-old daughter Juliette.

She said she hasn’t really faced stigma around breastfeeding and found people are often likely to support her or offer her a chair.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Nursing mother Laura Haslam holds up a finger with other mothers as she nurses one-year-old Juliette at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Previous story
Municipal workers in Fort St. James join union
Next story
VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Municipal workers in Fort St. James join union

Municipal workers in a variety of roles in Fort St. James last… Continue reading

Orange Shirt Day to be commemorated in Fort St. James Sept. 28

All-day event to acknowledge residential schools’ impact and promote reconciliation

Corey Gingrich is running for district council

A family man and lover of the outdoors, there’s a lot he’d like to do as part of the district council

Golf Fore the Cure raises big bucks to fight cancer

Forty six players hit Stuart Lake Golf Club links for great cause

World-Renowned poet kicks off tour in Fort St. James

By Ruth Lloyd On September 20, 2018, the Community Hall Theatre of… Continue reading

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Most Read