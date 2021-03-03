B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)

The B.C. government has presented legislation to allow police to impound vehicles that transport firearms, and puts further restrictions on the sale of imitation guns and body armour.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tabled the Firearm Violence Prevention Act Wednesday, which will prohibit the sale of imitation or “low-velocity” guns such as BB or pellet guns to young people. He said kids can still receive such a gun as a gift, and use it in rural areas where there is no federal, provincial, first nation or municipal law that prevents it.

“There is no question the vast majority of firearms owners are law-abiding, and I want to assure you today’s legislation will have no impact on them,” Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature March 3.

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politics