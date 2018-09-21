Thirty-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is a suspect sought by Saanich Police. Submitted

B.C. nanny charged with sex abuse of 3 children

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

Saanich Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims after a nanny was charged with sex offences involving three children in the Greater Victoria area this summer.

Johnathon Lee Robichaud, 30, is facing one count of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

In a news release Friday, Saanich Police said a parent reported that her two sons, under the age of 10, may have been victims of sexual offences.

Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area “for a significant period of time” and has had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs, Sgt. Jereme Leslie said.

“He has also advertised himself on various nanny websites and via local classified advertisement sites.”

Robichaud is on conditions to not be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, day cares, schools, churches, parks or any other place a child under the age of 16 could reasonably be.

“As we’re unable to verify all the places [Robichaud] volunteered or worked with children we’re asking the public to contact us” Leslie said. “We all have a responsibility to protect children and we need the public’s help in assisting us.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the police are asking anyone who’s child has been alone with Robichaud to contact the Saanich Police department at 250-475-4756. This is a dedicated Information Line specific to this investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. man who left hospice to run in upcoming election dies
Next story
An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Just Posted

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

College of New Caledonia offers new automotive glass technician program

The program is offered mainly online, allowing more students to take part from across the north

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

Tragic accident claims life of B.C. toddler

Fundraising effort has been created to help mom and family

B.C. nanny charged with sex abuse of 3 children

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

‘I’m no quitter’ on climate change issues, McKenna says at G7 ministers meeting

David Suzuki says if McKenna believes what she’s saying, she too should quit

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

B.C. wildfires burned large areas affected by mountain pine beetles: Experts

The mountain pine beetle epidemic affected more than 180,000 square kilometres in B.C.

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?

MPs took to Twitter to talk how ‘typical’ Canadian families have more money due to Liberal policies

Most Read