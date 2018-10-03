Tourism Minister Lisa Beare. (Hansard TV)

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

Elections B.C. has revealed fines totalling $4,000 levied on the B.C. NDP for failing to meet the deadline to report four fundraisers held in late 2017.

Two of the events were in Maple Ridge, including a barbecue at the Big Smoke with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith attended by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister. That event raised $6,955 and resulted in a $2,000 penalty.

A “Sparkle and Shine” fundraiser held at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, also attended by Beare in November 2017 netted a $500 penalty.

Another $500 fine was assessed for an event at the West Kelowna Holiday Inn on Dec. 12, attended by Premier John Horgan. The $125-a-plate dinner raised $12,678.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson attended a fundraiser at the Coquitlam Milestones on Oct. 27, 2017 that drew a penalty of $1,000 against the party. “An Evening With Drinks and Friends” charged $100 a ticket and raised $5,855.

