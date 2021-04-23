B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel

British Columbia’s solicitor general is to announce provincial travel restrictions today to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel while B.C. considers using roadblocks to discourage people from leaving their health authority region.

He has described the checkpoints as a type of “counterattack” that is usually used to find impaired drivers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says with current levels of transmission, travel will spread the virus even further in B.C.

However, a group that represents front-line RCMP officers has pushed back against the roadblocks, saying it puts more pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections.

The National Police Federation released a statement on Wednesday noting it has “grave concerns” about police taking part in enforcing a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel.

