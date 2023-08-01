B.C. PharmaCare to cover another diabetes device

B.C. is now covering a flash glucose monitor diabetes device.

People living with diabetes, which affects the body’s ability to regulate blood-glucose levels, will now be able to get PharmaCare coverage of the FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitor. It allows users to read their blood-sugar levels by swiping a handheld device or smartphone over the sensor, the government announced Tuesday (Aug. 1), the same day coverage began.

A flash glucose monitor system uses an externally worn sensor that is inserted under the skin in the upper arm. When the sensor is scanned with a reader device or smartphone, it transmits the real-time glucose reading and information to the user.

Sensors can be worn continuously for up to 14 days.

The province says the FreeStyle Libre is similar to the Dexcom G6, a continuous glucose monitor, that has been covered by PharmaCare since June 2021.

READ MORE: B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

“The FreeStyle Libre helps people living with diabetes better manage their blood-sugar levels without having to prick their finger multiple times a day to test manually. Some people may prefer how the FreeStyle Libre is applied or its reduced frequency of sensor replacement.”

PharmaCare currently covers about 13,000 patients for Dexcom G6, and some of the patients may be able to switch to FreeStyle Libre.

In Canada, diabetes is the sixth-leading cause of death and the leading cause of blindness, end-stage kidney disease and non-traumatic amputation.

READ MORE: New ALS medication now covered in B.C.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentDiabetespharmacare planProvincial Government