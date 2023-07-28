Suicide in teenagers is on the rise in Canada, and the magnitude of the problem is likely underestimated as some suicide deaths are counted as accidental. (stock photo)

Suicide in teenagers is on the rise in Canada, and the magnitude of the problem is likely underestimated as some suicide deaths are counted as accidental. (stock photo)

B.C. pilot to use ketamine treatment for children facing suicidal thoughts

Dr. Quynh Doan is the senior executive director of B.C. Children’s Hospital Research Institute

A new B.C. pilot is aiming to study the possible benefits of the drug ketamine to help youth struggling with suicidal ideation.

B.C. Children’s Hospital Research Institute senior executive Dr. Quynh Doan said the goal of the study, which includes a trial, is to find a faster and safer way to help youth in need before they reach the emergency room.

Right now, there is no standardized treatment to help young patients who are taken to the ER after a suicide attempt.

“We see them and assess their safety risk,” Doan said.

“If we can set up a safety plan at home, then the young person goes home and their family watches them like a hawk for the next few days and weeks.”

While most treatment plans can take weeks to see results, often involving wait times for services or psychotherapies such as antidepressants, Doan has been reviewing other research around North America that looks at ketamine infusions as a method to relieve teens of symptoms in hours.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects.

“If we find that this works and is safe, we could give ketamine to kids who are distressed with acute suicidal thoughts in the emergency department, get them feeling better while resources can be put in place and the psychotherapy or the antidepressants start working,” Doan said in a statement.

READ MORE: Const. Nicole Chan had history with suicide prior to VPD hiring her, inquest hears

Doan’s new study, similar to those in San Diego, Dallas, and Ottawa, will include B.C. Children’s Hospital clinicians enrolling children aged ten to 16 with suicidal urges.

The goal is to have 96 patients for the pilot, who will be given one of three different treatments – a low dose of ketamine, a placebo or another kind of sedative – and monitored over the coming hours and weeks.

The well-being of the participants is also being measured with three different scales, so that Doan knows which scale will be the most useful in a future, larger iteration of this study.

She’s planning to lead this next study at 11 locations across Canada. .

“If using ketamine works for children and youth with suicidal ideation, it’s going to dramatically improve how we take care of these kids,” Doan said.

“It will change the experience of youth and families dealing with this challenging condition.”

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Health and wellnessresearch

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mass water delivery system being set up to protect Shuswap properties near wildfire
Next story
‘Not acceptable’: Premier speaks with BC Ferries after travel chaos

Just Posted

Chris Simms, pictured third from the left, during last years Movember event, has recently transitioned from Northern Health to a role in the north Okanagan with the Interior Health Authority. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northern Health leadership changes continue

Nearly 200 children and their families attended the grand opening of the much awaited Splash Park at Goodwin Park. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)
Fort St. James Splash Park officially open to public

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals