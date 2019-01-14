B.C. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Rourke Desmanche was found Jan. 13 on Pembroke Street in Victoria

Rourke Desmanche, 29, was convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby in Ontario in 2010. He was out on parole in Chilliwack and is wanted by Corrections Canada for an alleged violation of that parole. (CrimeStoppers)

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Victoria.

Rourke Desmanche was spotted early Sunday morning in the 700-block of Pembroke Street by a Victoria Police K9 unit.

He made a motion to run, according to police, but stopped after the officer indicated his police dog would be set loose.

Desmanche then complied and was taken into custody where he is being held for court.

RELATED: Wanted man convicted of killing 10-week-old baby

Desmanche had been wanted for parole violations stemming from a homicide conviction. He was convicted in February 2013 of manslaughter for shaking his baby to death.

At the time of the baby’s death, Desmanche was not even supposed to be near the home of the baby’s mother.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter