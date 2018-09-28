Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak says there’s “work to do” in his department following a scathing report about ex-chief Frank Elsner. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak says there is “work to do” at the Victoria Police Department following an external investigation and report of previous police chief Frank Elsner. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. submitted a scathing review of how complaints against Elsner for sexual harassment were handled.

“At the heart of the matter is a simple fact: the behaviour described in the report is simply unacceptable in the work place,” Manak said. “There is always room for improvement, especially for at topic that is this important. For that reason the VicPD senior management team will be working shoulder to shoulder with our union executive to identify and address any systemic issues that affect our workplace at the Victoria Police Department.”

OPCC Comissioner Stan Lowe said Elsner was caught in a “web of untruths” after sending inappropriate Twitter messages to the wife of one of the officers in his department. He was also accused of inappropriate touching and comments towards female police officers, lying to investigators and of encouraging witnesses to make false statements.

Manak noted that so far the VicPD has established a diversity and inclusion committee, and enabled mandatory workplace bullying and harassment training, but is willing to do more.

“This issue is too important to assume that everything is fine and will be okay,” Manak said. “I want ongoing assessments of our work environment, and want them to be done to confirm there are proper mechanisms in place.”

