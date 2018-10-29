Oak Bay Police issues their first cannabis ticket on Oct. 28, 2018. (OakBayPolice/Twitter)

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

  • Oct. 29, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Oak Bay Police Department, a community near Victoria, issued its first cannabis ticket Sunday night to a driver rolling a joint.

According to police, the $230 ticket was given to a minor, for operating a vehicle with cannabis in it.

“The individual was not smoking it, he was rolling it,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “Most concerning is he was likely going to drive away under influence had he not been checked by police.”

An individual can’t operate, or be in care and control of, a vehicle which has cannabis readily available to the driver, explained Bernoties.

READ MORE: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

“Impaired driving kills people,” Bernoties said. “Why can’t we learn that?”

According to the federal government, impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada. In 2016, there were more than 70,000 impaired driving incidents reported by the police, including almost 3,000 drug-impaired driving incidents.

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’
Next story
Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Province provides funding for adult literacy through CNC

$342,390 to flow through the CNC to support 16 community adult literacy program partners

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

Five local kids take dream trip to Disneyland

The trip was funded by Dreams Take Flight

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Most Read