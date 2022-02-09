Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

B.C. population tops 5M in 2021, province grows by 7.6% since 2016

Province’s population topped 5 million, Statistics Canada says

The population of British Columbia has grown by 7.6 per cent since 2016, figures released by Statistics Canada for the 2021 Census show.

According to the agency, the province’s population has increased to 5,000,879 people, up from 4,648,055 in 2016.

Canada’s overall population grew 5.2 per cent to 36,991,981. B.C.’s population growth was beaten only the Yukon, which grew by 12.1 per cent, and Prince Edward Island, which grew by eight per cent. B.C. remains the third largest province in Canada.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCensus

Previous story
Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport

Just Posted

The Caledonia Classic is the only race in Canada that combines sprint and long distance races into one weekend. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)
Photos: Caledonia Classic dog sled races a success

Taba has been contracted for site preparation of the new Stuart Hospital in Fort St. James. (Northern Health Facebook photo)
Site preparation begins for Stuart Lake Hospital replacement

The Cariboo Cougars and Northern Capitals include players from Quesnel, Vanderhoof and Williams Lake. (File Photo)
Cariboo hockey update: Northern Capitals unbeaten in southern road trip

ECHO Ultrasound arrives at St. John Hospital in Vanderhoof. (Photo - Spirit of the North)
‘Community helping community’: St. John Hospital in Vanderhoof gets ECHO Ultrasound