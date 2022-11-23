B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires

Funds will be used to fill vacancies in rural RCMP detachments and regional units

FILE – RCMP officers in Red Serge parade into a change of command ceremony for incoming B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced $230 million in police and other public safety funding, the latest in a whirlwind series of commitments since he was sworn in last week.

Eby says the funds will be used to fill vacancies in rural RCMP detachments and regional units, as well as to hire additional officers in specialized units such as major crimes, the sexual exploitation of children unit and money laundering.

He says the funds, to be spent over three years, will also go toward support for prosecutors and probation officers dealing with violent, high-risk offenders.

Eby says in a statement that the funding, part of his government’s Safer Communities Action Plan, will “help ensure that the RCMP can operate to its full capability to keep people safe.”

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the “historic commitment” to core RCMP funding took two years to achieve.

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP, says in the statement he welcomes the funding because it will have a direct effect on public safety.

The Canadian Press

