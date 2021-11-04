FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Premier expected to make a full recovery

B.C.’s premier has been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure last week, the province said Thursday (Nov. 4).

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing health-care team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December.”

The premier said he would continue to participate virtually in briefings and cabinet meetings but that Public Safety Minister Mike, who has been appointed deputy premier, or other ministers may attend in-person events in Horgan’s stead.

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
Marine watchdog urges federal government to crack down on seafood fraud

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP reappointed NDP’s transport critic

Road conditions have improved after freezing rain resulted in slippery conditions east of Vanderhoof early Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, said Vanderhoof RCMP. Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof has since reopened. (DriveBC image)
Icy morning on Highway 16 results in closures and slowdowns for drivers

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods is seen here reading out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve on Oct. 17. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Judge rules against provincial ministry’s appeal to remove Gitanmaax minor from community

School District 91 is seeking clarity from Northern Health on COVID-19 public health orders specific to youth sporting events on and off school property. (School District 91 Facebook photo)
Spectator access to School District 91 sporting events temporarily removed