The incident happened in 2017 and an investigation into the principal’s actions was launched on March of 2018. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

A B.C. high school principal has been handed a three-day suspension for failing to properly respond to a student’s report that a teacher inappropriately touched them.

The student reported the incident to the principal at 8:30 a.m. on a weekday morning in 2017, according to a decision made public Tuesday by the BC Teacher’s Regulation Branch.

The name of the principal, who has held a teaching certificate in B.C. since 1985, was not included in the decision documents in order to protect the student’s identity.

The student told the principal they wanted to be pulled from the teacher’s class and call their parents and explain what had happened.

ALSO READ: B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

But despite knowing that the student was scheduled to be in the teachers class later that day, the principal didn’t immediately remove them from the class and instead doubted the credibility of the disclosure, the documents read.

He also didn’t call the student’s mother until 3:30 p.m. According to the regulation branch, the mom was driving to pick up her child and missed the call, making her unprepared to properly support her child at the end of the school day.

An investigation into the principal’s actions was launched on March of 2018.

The branch said that the principal failed to adequately protect the student from emotional and physical harm and that his judgment of the complaint was impacted by making an assumption about the student’s credibility.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation
Next story
Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Just Posted

Career fair a success for many

700 job hunters visited the Black Press Extreme Education and career fair in Prince George Oct. 11

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Come see who’s hiring

Black Press Career Fair to be held in Prince George Oct 10.

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

Most Read