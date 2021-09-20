B.C. records 1,692 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 11 deaths

Six dead in Fraser Health region, two in Northern Health

B.C. public health teams reported 644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 613 Sunday and 435 Monday, with 11 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Fraser Health, the largest of five health regions by population, reported 533 of the 1,692 new cases over the three days, and Northern Health saw 345 despite a much smaller population. Six of the 11 deaths were in Fraser Health, three in Northern Health and two in the Vancouver Coastal region.

more to come…

RELATED: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect today

RELATED: Pfizer reports positive test results on vaccine for kids

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus