B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. (Black Press Media)

B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. (Black Press Media)

B.C. records 1,692 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 11 deaths

Six dead in Fraser Health region, two in Northern Health

B.C. public health teams reported 644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 613 Sunday and 435 Monday, with 11 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Fraser Health, the largest of five health regions by population, reported 533 of the 1,692 new cases over the three days, and Northern Health saw 345 despite a much smaller population. Six of the 11 deaths were in Fraser Health, three in Northern Health and two in the Vancouver Coastal region.

more to come…

RELATED: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect today

RELATED: Pfizer reports positive test results on vaccine for kids

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Coast guard helps in RCMP search for missing Newfoundland fishers

Just Posted

The administration building of the Hagwilget First Nation Government has been blockaded by band members since July 4. (Thom Barker photo.
Hagwilget council sues former council members, trustees and auditor

The Cottonwood Park campsite was in use by several RVs on Sunday, Sept. 12. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Budget increase approved to complete Cottonwood Park campsite electrification project

A photo of Linda LeFranc who was brutally murdered in Terrace, in Dec.1998. Her murderer Christopher Alexander was given a life sentence, was released on day parole near Prince George on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy Anita Johnston)
Man convicted for 1998 murder in Terrace released on day parole near Prince George

A computer graphic shows the PE LNG to be located in Port Edward which has received its facilities permit on Sept. 13, from the BC Oil and Gas Commission allowing the start of site investigation work for the small scale plant. (Image supplied)
New LNG plant for Port Edward receives permit for the go-ahead