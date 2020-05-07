B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

As British Columbians look ahead to officials implementing their restart plan, the province continues to see more cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Thirty-three more people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday (May 7).

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died.

Of those fighting the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine, 76 are currently in hospital with 26 of those in intensive care.

More to come.

