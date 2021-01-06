Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

B.C. public health officials reported another 625 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest total since New Year’s Eve as holiday season gathering and travel advisories are up for renewal.

There were eight more deaths reported for the 24 hours up to Jan. 6, with 381 people in hospital with COVID-19 related conditions, 78 in intensive care.

Public health authorities reported the latest new cases after the New Year weekend, showing no significant increase as the first days of holiday season activities began to show up with the incubation period of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There were 565 cases reported Friday, New Year’s Day, 607 cases Saturday, 500 cases Sunday, 539 cases Monday and 428 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to speak about B.C.’s stricter private gathering rules and essential-only travel advisory on Thursday, with the current public health orders due to expire Friday. With an incubation period of between a week and two weeks, infections identified now are from exposures during the holiday season.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Jan. 6 the latest case numbers are encouraging after what is usually one of the busiest shopping and socializing times of the year. Daily case numbers vary, with Tuesday results typically lower because they reflect tests conducted on Sunday. B.C. has the capacity for 20,000 tests a day and is currently doing less than half of that because resources are focused on people with symptoms or traced contacts, he said.

There have been two new outbreaks declared in the health care system, at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver and at Chilliwack General Hospital. Outbreaks at CareLife Fleetwood in Surrey and Crofton Manor retirement residence in Vancouver have been declared over.

RELATED: B.C. surgery wait list catching up from COVID-19 delays

RELATED: Second outbreak contained at Surrey care home

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada
Next story
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Just Posted

Northern Health said their new portal can be used by Northern B.C. patients to access various health-based information and results, including COVID-19 test results. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Northern B.C. residents can use HealtheLife to access various health-based information

Respiratory Therapist Curtis Cheslock being immunized by Nurse Immunizer Jacque Wilkinson (MMH Med-Surg Unit Manager). NH photo
Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Fern Enlow (95) and Chester Haizimsque (77) were the first two of 20 residents vaccinated at Terraceview Lodge with the Moderna vaccine

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP make ‘high risk’ arrest of Cluculz Lake man, Vanderhoof woman after shooting incident Jan. 1

The 45-year-old man remains in custody

(Pixabay.com)
First Northwest baby of 2021 born in Hazelton

Yet unamed boy born to Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh of Kispiox on the afternoon of Jan. 1

Northern Health welcomed the first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day. (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)
It’s a boy: First baby of 2021 for Northern Health born in Prince George to Quesnel parents

The baby was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Most Read